Blues' Brayden Schenn: Tickles twine

Schenn scored a goal and served four PIM in Wednesday's shootout loss to the Oilers.

After Chris Butler's shot bounced off the end boards, Schenn picked the puck up mere inches from the goal line and found the back of the net. It was an excellent display of precision for his sixth goal and 15th point of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories