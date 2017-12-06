Blues' Brayden Schenn: Tricks Habs in 4-3 win
Schenn scored three goals during Tuesday's 4-3 win over Montreal.
The hat trick has the first-year Blue up to 13 goals and 33 points through just 28 games, as Schenn is in the midst of a true breakout campaign. He showcased this level of offensive upside in spurts through his tenure with the Flyers, but perhaps all he really needed to put it all together was an opportunity to play center in a go-to role. Schenn never received that chance for a prolonged stretch with Philadelphia. Fantasy owners should be thrilled to plug him into their lineups nightly at any position.
