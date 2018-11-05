Blues' Brayden Schenn: Tuesday's status in doubt?
Schenn (upper body) may not play Tuesday versus the Hurricanes.
St. Louis' head coach, Mike Yeo called Schenn (lower body) "a question mark" heading into Tuesday's clash with the Hurricanes. "He was too sore to practice [Monday]," explained Yeo. If Schenn, who has nine points in 12 games, can't go against the Canes, expect Ivan Barbashev to draw into the Blues' lineup.
