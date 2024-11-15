Schenn recorded two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres on Thursday.

Schenn registered the primary assist on each of Brandon Saad's even-strength tallies. Schenn added four shots, one block, four hits and a plus-2 rating in 18:20 to round out a solid performance. The left-shot center has picked up points in back-to-back contests, and Thursday marked his first multi-point outing of the season. Schenn has accounted for two goals, six assists, 13 PIM, 17 blocks, 34 hits, two takeaways and a minus-5 rating across 17 games.