Schenn scored twice on three shots, dished an assist and added five hits in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Schenn's first goal was on the power play at 8:57 of the first period. He set up a Dylan Holloway tally in the second, and Holloway returned the favor on Schenn's game-winner midway through the third. This was Schenn's first multi-point effort since Oct. 13 versus the Canucks. The 34-year-old has just six goals and 13 points through 30 outings this season, though he's earned seven points over his last nine games. On the year, he also has 42 shots on net, 67 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-14 rating.