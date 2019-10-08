Blues' Brayden Schenn: Two goals in three games
Schenn scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Schenn now has a pair of goals through the first three games of the season. He's recorded no fewer than 54 points in the last four seasons, and his first-line deployment alongside Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz is full of point-production potential.
