Blues' Brayden Schenn: Two goals in three games

Schenn scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Schenn now has a pair of goals through the first three games of the season. He's recorded no fewer than 54 points in the last four seasons, and his first-line deployment alongside Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz is full of point-production potential.

