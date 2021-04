Schenn notched two assists while adding five hits, four PIM, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

It was a big all-around performance from the 29-year-old, who ended a three-game point drought. Schenn hadn't had a multi-point game since March 6, and on the season he has 12 goals and 30 points through 45 contests.