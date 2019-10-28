Blues' Brayden Schenn: Two-point effort in OT win

Schenn scored a power-play goal and assisted on David Perron's overtime game-winner in Sunday's 5-4 victory over the Red Wings.

The 28-year-old has been impressively consistent to begin the season. Schenn has failed to record a point in only three of 12 games and failed to light the lamp in four, leading to nine goals and 13 points in total. Two seasons removed from a career-high 28 goals and 70 points, Schenn seems intent on shattering both those marks.