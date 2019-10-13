Blues' Brayden Schenn: Two-point night, but Blues lose

Schenn finished with a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss to Montreal on Saturday.

Schenn got the visitors on the board in the closing minutes of the first period, tying the game at ones. He then tallied a helper on Vince Dunn's power-play goal at the 12:50 mark of the second period. Following a fruitless season opener, Schenn has scored in four straight games.

