Blues' Brayden Schenn: Two points in Game 1 loss
Schenn notched a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Schenn opened the scoring in the first period before providing the only assist on Vladimir Tarasenko's second-period tally, but that was all the offense the Blues would have in Game 1. Schenn is up to three goals and nine points in 20 postseason contests. The two-point performance could be a sign of good things to come for the 27-year-old center in the Cup finals.
