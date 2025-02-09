Schenn collected two assists in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over Chicago.

The veteran center was also one of only two St. Louis skaters to get a puck past Arvid Soderblom in the 10-round shootout, but that was enough for Jordan Binnington. Schenn has stepped up his production since the calendar flipped to 2025, and over 17 games since the beginning of January he's delivered five goals and 12 points with 54 hits, 24 shots on net and 13 PIM.