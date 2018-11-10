Blues' Brayden Schenn: Unlikely to play Sunday

Schenn (upper body) is doubtful to play against the Wild on Sunday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Schenn's missed the past two games, but the Notes actually haven't missed a beat without him based on an 8:1 goal differential. That's not to say St. Louis wouldn't welcome him back with open arms -- Schenn is physical and he plays an important power-play role -- but if you're a fan of this team, it's at least good to know that the team can compensate for his absence.