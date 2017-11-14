Blues' Brayden Schenn: Up to 11 points in last five contests

Schenn registered two assists during Monday's 7-4 loss to Calgary.

The relocation to St. Louis has been a scoring boon for Schenn, as he has exploded for 22 points through 19 games, including 11 through his past five outings. Remember, he posted monster numbers in the WHL, AHL and in the World Junior Championship before reaching the NHL, so the upside has always been there. Now that he's back at his natural center position and being flanked by high-end talents (Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz), he appears to be living up to his offensive potential. In the heart of his prime, there's no guarantee Schenn slows down, either.