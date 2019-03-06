Blues' Brayden Schenn: Will play Wednesday

Schenn (upper body) will slot back into the lineup versus Anaheim on Wednesday.

Schenn returns following a six-game stint on the sidelines due to his upper-body issue. The winger is poised to retake his spot on the top line along side Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko in addition to rejoining the No. 1 power-play unit. Prior to getting hurt, the Saskatchewan native recorded six points in his previous five outings and will look to pick up where he left off.

