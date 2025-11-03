Rosen was traded to the Blues from the Capitals on Monday in exchange for Corey Schueneman.

Rosen has spent all of the last two seasons in the AHL, so he'll move from AHL Hershey to AHL Springfield following Monday's move. Rosen spent three seasons in the Blues' organization earlier in his career, so he'll likely play alongside some familiar faces now that he's back with the Thunderbirds. Over nine appearances with Hershey to begin this season, he logged a goal, six assists, two PIM and a plus-3 rating.