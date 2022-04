Rosen scored two goals and added an assist in Sunday's 8-3 win over Nashville.

Rosen came in with just one goal in 33 NHL appearances, so this was a career night for the 28-year-old Swede. All three of his points came during St. Louis' seven-goal second period. Rosen scored his first goal of the season at the 4:24 mark to make it 3-1, then doubled up his goal total 7:46 later to push the lead to 5-1 before capping his career night with a helper on Brayden Schenn's goal 4:17 after that.