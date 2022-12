Rosen tallied a goal on his lone shot attempt in Thursday's 3-1 victory over the Blackhawks.

Rosen intercepted a wayward pass in the offensive zone before depositing a wrist shot past Alex Stalock to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead in the second period. The 28-year-old blueliner has goals in consecutive games after serving as a healthy scratch in the Blues' previous eight contests. Rosen set a new career-high with eight points as he's tallied four goals and four assists in 19 games.