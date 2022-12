Rosen scored a goal on two shots in the Blues' 5-4 loss in overtime to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Appearing in the lineup for the first time since Dec 8, Rosen made his return count, scoring the opening goal for the Blues past a sprawling Ilya Samsonov. This performance gives Rosen points in two straight games and his first goal in 11 games. On the season, Rosen has three goals and seven points in 18 games.