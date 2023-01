Rosen logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

Rosen hasn't been able to replicate scoring in three straight games to close out December, but he's managed a decent three assists through eight January contests. The 28-year-old blueliner has been asked to play more with injuries to other Blues recently. Rosen has enjoyed a solid campaign with 12 points, 32 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 28 appearances.