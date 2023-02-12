Rosen scored a pair of goals on four shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Rosen's pair of tallies came within a span of 1:49 during the third period. The Blues led 5-2 after the latter of his goals, but the lead didn't stick. The 29-year-old's path to playing time has cleared up with Niko Mikkola included in the trade that sent Vladimir Tarasenko to the Rangers, so Rosen should be an everyday player going forward. He has seven goals, eight helpers, 42 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 33 appearances.