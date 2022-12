Rosen posted an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Rosen helped out on a Robert Thomas goal in the second period. Solid defensive play has helped to keep Rosen in the lineup, but he has just two helpers in his last 10 outings. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to six points, 21 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 17 appearances. He's one point and one shy of matching his career-high totals in those respective areas from last season.