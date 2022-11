Rosen notched an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Rosen set up Brandon Saad's first-period tally. All three of Rosen's points this year have come in the last two games. With injuries piling up on the blue line, Rosen appears to have a chance to log steady third-pairing minutes while Robert Bortuzzo (upper body) is out. Rosen has added seven shots on net and a plus-4 rating in five appearances this season.