Fowler supplied a pair of assists, three blocked shots and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Fowler's first helper of the game was the 500th point of his career. The 33-year-old defenseman has earned six assists over his last eight outings, so it looks like he's thawing out after a relatively cold start to the campaign. Overall, he has eight helpers, 27 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating across 18 appearances while maintaining a top-four role.