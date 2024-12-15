Fowler made his Blues debut Saturday in a 2-1 overtime loss, failing to record a point but producing one shot on net, one blocked shot and one hit in 17:35 of ice time.

The 33-year-old blueliner was acquired from Anaheim earlier in the day and wasted no time in making his St. Louis debut, skating on the second pairing with Philip Broberg at even strength. Fowler does have plenty of power-play experience, but Justin Faulk is still entrenched on the top unit for the Blues, and the switch in teams is likely a fantasy downgrade for the former Duck. Through 18 appearances this season, Fowler has only four assists with 30 blocked shots, 18 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-7 rating.