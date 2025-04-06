Fowler logged three assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Avalanche.

Fowler helped out on both of Zachary Bolduc's power-play goals as well as an empty-netter by Robert Thomas that stood as the game-winner. The 33-year-old Fowler has gotten on the scoresheet in five of the last six contests, racking up two goals and seven assists in that span. The defenseman is now at 38 points (seven on the power play), 79 shots on net, 86 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 64 appearances this season. He missed the 40-point mark by one in 2023-24, but he's within striking distance of getting there for the third time in four years and has the momentum to do it.