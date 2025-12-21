Fowler logged an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

The helper was the 400th of Fowler's career. The 34-year-old defenseman's contributions on offense have been spotty this season -- he's picked up just two helpers over his last 13 games. For the year, he's at 13 points, 54 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 37 appearances, though he still sees prominent minutes for the Blues.