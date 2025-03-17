Fowler logged an assist in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Fowler is up to four assists over three contests against the Ducks since they traded him away in December. The 33-year-old defenseman is on a bit of a surge with six helpers over his last five outings. For the season, the Ontario native has seven goals, 28 points, 66 shots on net, 78 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 54 appearances, though with 24 of those points in 37 games with the Blues, he's benefited significantly from the trade.