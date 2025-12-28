Fowler distributed a power-play assist and had two blocks in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Fowler had a hand in St. Louis' power-play goal in the first period, as he slid the primary helper to Brayden Schenn. With the apple, Fowler is up to 13 assists, 14 points, 56 shots on net and 37 blocks over 39 games this season. Despite primarily seeing time with the team's second power-play unit, he used Saturday's helper to match his eight points with a man advantage through 68 regular-season games a year ago. With an apple in two of his last three games, Fowler is heating up to be a solid streaming option across fantasy formats if he can start trending towards the 40-point potential he has showcased in recent years.