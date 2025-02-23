Fowler produced an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets.

Fowler helped out on a Robert Thomas tally early in the third period. The 33-year-old Fowler has a point in each of his last two games, though that follows a stretch of seven contests where he failed to get on the scoresheet. The defenseman is now at 19 points, 54 shots on net, 69 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 44 appearances between the Blues and the Ducks this season. He's seen heavy minutes and time in all situations with St. Louis, though his lack of physicality makes him a little risky for fantasy.