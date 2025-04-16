Fowler posted two assists, including one on the power play, fired four shots on goal and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Utah.

The Blues took the drama out of their playoff picture with a four-goal first period, and Fowler had a helper on Zachary Bolduc's tally late in the frame. Fowler also helped out on the second of Jordan Kyrou's two goals in the third period. This was an interesting regular season for Fowler, who left the only team he'd known, the Ducks, in a December trade. That ended up revitalizing his output -- the 33-year-old was able to get back to the 40-point mark for the third time in four years, with 36 of those points coming over 51 games with the Blues. He'll have his hands full defensively in a top-four role in the first round versus the Jets.