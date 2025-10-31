Fowler recorded two power-play assists, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Fowler set up goals by Jimmy Snuggerud and Pius Suter. With three helpers over his last four outings, there appears to be some life in Fowler's offense after a lackluster start to the season. He's produced four assists (three on the power play), 21 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 11 appearances so far. Even with the slow start, the 33-year-old is still seeing significant top-four minutes as the Blues lean on their top defensemen.