Fowler dished out an assist in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Canadiens.

Fowler drew the attention of multiple Montreal defenders before sliding a pass to Jonatan Berggren, who buried a one-time shot from the right wing for the Blues' opening goal. With the helper, Fowler now has 14 assists, 15 points, 58 shots on net and 38 blocks through 43 games this season. With the Blues currently over the halfway point in their regular season, the 34-year-old blueliner is currently off the necessary pace to replicate his 40-point season through 68 regular-season games a year ago. However, he dominated down the stretch with 33 points in as many games to end the 2024-25 regular season, showcasing he can get hot when the games matter most. Fowler's fantasy value is currently best suited for deep leagues, but he remains a name to keep an eye on in the long haul.