Fowler scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Kraken.

Fowler's second period tally chased Seattle goalie Joey Daccord from the game. This was Fowler's first multi-point effort since Jan. 4 -- he had six points over his previous 17 contests, which is solid production for a blueliner but nothing special in the fantasy arena. For the season, the 33-year-old is up to seven goals, 15 assists, 59 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 46 appearances between the Blues and the Ducks. Fowler remains a decent depth option in fantasy since he's seeing top-four minutes and power-play time.