Fowler scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists, blocked six shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

This was Fowler's first multi-point effort of the season. The 33-year-old has already earned more points with the Blues -- five over seven contests -- than the four assists he logged across 17 games with the Ducks to begin the campaign. The 33-year-old has also worked his way into a power-play role while playing on the top pairing with his new team. Fowler has contributed 27 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 24 appearances in 2024-25, but the increased scoring output should put him back on the fantasy radar.