Fowler logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Fowler has not started 2025-26 very well, earning just two assists over eight games. He's also recorded a minus-5 rating, 15 shots on net and five blocked shots. Fowler is still on the top power-play unit for now, but Justin Faulk could take over that spot if Fowler's offense doesn't improve. Among the St. Louis blueliners, Faulk and Colton Parayko offer more all-around production than Fowler, though none of the three is a must-have option in fantasy.