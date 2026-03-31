Fowler scored a power-play goal and blocked three shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

Fowler concludes March on a decent note. The 34-year-old defenseman had two goals, seven assists and a plus-11 rating over 14 outings for the month, accounting for a third of his offense this season. He's up to three goals, 24 helpers, nine power-play points, 86 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 73 appearances.