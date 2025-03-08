Fowler notched a pair of assists and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Fowler played in his first game since a Dec. 14 trade that sent him to the Blues, ending his 15-year career with the Ducks. He's flourished since the deal, earning 21 points over 34 outings with St. Louis, including three assists over two contests against his former team. For the season, the 33-year-old defenseman has 25 points, 64 shots on net, 77 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 51 appearances. Fowler is likely to see ample ice time as the Blues figure out how to spread Colton Parayko's (knee) minutes across the defense.