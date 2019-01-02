Gunnarsson is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Gunnarsson has missed the Blues' last 20 contests due to an upper-body injury, so it's safe to assume he'll likely have some rust to shake off against the Capitals on Thursday. Nonetheless, his return will undoubtedly improve St. Louis' defense, although it will likely go unnoticed by most fantasy owners, as he's only notched nine points in 70 appearances over the past two campaigns.