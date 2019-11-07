Gunnarsson recorded an assist and four blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Gunnarsson had the secondary assist on an empty-net goal by Ivan Barbashev. The Swedish defenseman has four points in 10 contests this year, while adding 14 blocks and six PIM. He hasn't topped 10 points in a season since 2014-15 -- his on-ice value is more from his defensive presence than point production, which makes him a non-factor for fantasy purposes.