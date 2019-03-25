Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Back in action Monday
Gunnarsson (lower body) will return the the lineup against Vegas on Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Gunnarson has been sidelined since Feb. 5, a stretch of 24 games, due to his lower-body issue. The defenseman has been plagued by injuries this season, but racked up seven points in his last 11 appearances. With the 31-year-old healthy, Michael Del Zotto figures to be relegated to the press box.
