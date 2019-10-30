Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Back in action
Gunnarsson (lower body) will play in Wednesday's game against the Wild, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Gunnarsson is prone to healthy scratches, so it's unclear if he was injured for the entirety of his five-game hiatus. The 32-year-old is ready to rock now, though, and will slot onto the final defensive pairing with Vince Dunn. Gunnarsson has averaged 16:05 TOI through five outings and has one point to show for it.
