Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Blocks two shots
Gunnarsson went plus-1 and blocked two shots in Monday's win over the Golden Knights.
Gunnarsson missed the last 24 games due to a lower-body injury, and he was thrust back into action in an intense game with both teams fighting for playoff positioning. The veteran blueliner did his role in just 12:00 TOI, which may continue to be the normal amount once playoffs start.
