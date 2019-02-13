Gunnarsson (lower body) will travel for the Blues' three game road trip, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Gunnarsson hasn't seen the ice since Feb. 5 and doesn't have a return date set. Even though he's making the trip, the 32-year-old will have his status monitored daily. When the Swede returns, it would likely push Robert Bortuzzo out of the lineup.

