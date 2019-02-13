Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Closing in on return
Gunnarsson (lower body) will travel for the Blues' three game road trip, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Gunnarsson hasn't seen the ice since Feb. 5 and doesn't have a return date set. Even though he's making the trip, the 32-year-old will have his status monitored daily. When the Swede returns, it would likely push Robert Bortuzzo out of the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...