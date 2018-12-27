Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Closing in on return
Gunnarsson (upper body) is drawing closer to a return, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Gunnarsson won't return as soon as Thursday against the Sabres, but reading between the lines, the Blues could get the 2007 seventh-round pick -- he was selected by the Maple Leafs -- back before the new year.
