Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Collects assist in win
Gunnarsson (lower body) had an assist and two PIM while blocking a pair of shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Wild.
Gunnarrson had last played Oct. 17 against Vancouver and then sat out each of the next five games. It's not known which of those games were missed due to the injury and which were healthy scratches. Regardless, Gunnarsson picked up his first point since opening night while playing on the Blues' third defensive pairing. The 32-year-old will remain nothing more than a depth option on the blueline for St. Louis.
