Gunnarsson registered a plus-4 rating in his return from injury versus Washington on Thursday.

While Gunnarson didn't add much offensively -- he failed to record a single shot -- his plus/minus combined with a pair of hits shows his importance to the Blues' defense. The Swede has only hit the 20-point mark once in his career, so he won't offer much in terms of scoring which limits his fantasy value.

