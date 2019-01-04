Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Defensively solid in return
Gunnarsson registered a plus-4 rating in his return from injury versus Washington on Thursday.
While Gunnarson didn't add much offensively -- he failed to record a single shot -- his plus/minus combined with a pair of hits shows his importance to the Blues' defense. The Swede has only hit the 20-point mark once in his career, so he won't offer much in terms of scoring which limits his fantasy value.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...