Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Designated for injured reserve
Gunnarsson (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Considering Gunnarsson has been sidelined since Nov. 16, it's all but guaranteed the Blues utilized a retroactive designation, which would allow the blueliner to be activated as early as Wednesday's matchup with Edmonton. With Alex Pietrangelo (hand) also out of action, St. Louis will likely need to promote a defenseman from the minors if Gunnarsson can't play Wednesday.
