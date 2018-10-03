Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Designated for LTIR
Gunnarsson was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, according to CapFriendly.
Gunnarsson's long-term designation will give the team $2.9 million in cap relief, but he won't be able to play for 10 games or 24 days. This could lead to longer stints with the big club for Jordan Schmaltz, Niko Mikkola and Chris Butler.
