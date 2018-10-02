Gunnarsson (hip/knee) was placed on non-roster injured reserve Tuesday.

The Blues realized they'd be a bit thin on the blue line to open the season, so GM Doug Armstrong swung a deal with the Oilers for Jakub Jerabek on Monday. This will soften the blow of losing Gunnarsson, but either way, neither player has much fantasy appeal as they rarely join the rush and help on offensively.

More News
Our Latest Stories