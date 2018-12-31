Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Effectively ruled out Monday
Gunnarsson (upper body) remains on injured reserve ahead of Monday's home game against the Rangers, per the NHL's official media site.
Between Gunnarsson still carrying an IR label and not being in the projected lineup from Louie Korac of NHL.com, it's safe to deduce that the defenseman will miss his 20th consecutive game. The defenseman's next chance to play will arrive Thursday for a home game against the Capitals.
